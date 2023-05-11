Create New Account
NIGHT SHADOWS 05102023 -- Jeremiah Said America Will be Invaded and then Destroyed from Within and Without
186 views
NIGHT SHADOWS
Published Yesterday |

America is being invaded just as Jeremiah said would happen just before she is destroyed from within and without. Biden and his communist crew are doing this, but remember this is a judgment from the Lord Himself as America, once blessed is now under the curse and will remain under it until she is destroyed. It appears there is nothing but rank apostasy and no sign of repentance. At the same time all of this is happening, Earth changes abound, solar anomalies continue, and the nations are getting more and more restless and the dogs of war are howling to be unleashed, and so it goes in this evil matrix. 

stewartbestnightshadowslarrywtaylorjeremiahandfannersamericaisbabylon

