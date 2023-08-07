This crisis will not end until Democrats cut the cord: NYC policymaker

23 views • August 07, 2023

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New York City Council minority leader Joe Borelli discusses the city’s ongoing migrant crisis and explains the move to make outdoor dining permanent. #foxbusiness

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