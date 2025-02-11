© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Awaken With JP: Meltdown, War Room: Judge Carl Nichols, Del Bigtree: USAID, Jimmy Dore: DOGE | EP1470 - Highlights Begin 02/11/2025 8:00 PM EST
https://rumble.com/v6jkejs-ep1470.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
*** 0:54
Awaken With JP 02/11 - Libs Meltdown Over Men Being Banned from Women's Sports LOL
https://rumble.com/embed/v6gzysm/?pub=2trvx
***
Bannons War Room 02/11 - Mike Davis On Judge Carl Nichols Attempting To Halt President Trump's Shut Down Of USAID
https://rumble.com/embed/v6gz5vs/?pub=2trvx
***
Del Bigtree 02/11 - USAID As A Model -- Auditing The Fed Would Lead To Ending The Fed
https://rumble.com/embed/v6h0s9g/?pub=2trvx
*** 0:15
Jimmy Dore Show 02/11 - DOGE Exposes USAID's Media Payoffs!
https://rumble.com/embed/v6ggwfv/?pub=2trvx
*******************
Quiver Quantitative - Trade Like an Insider
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths