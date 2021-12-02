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PedoGate 2020 Documentary
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36 views • December 02, 2021
PedoGate 2020 Documentary-A documentary that shows that Pizzagate is definitely not debunked! Google and YouTube are both massively implicated in the cover-up of pedophilia. If you don't want to know what evil looks like. Don't watch this video!
More videos on many conspiracies on The Myth Website
https://themyth.net/library/conspiracy-videos/
COVID-19 https://themyth.net/library/covid-19-videos/ Vaccines https://themyth.net/library/videos/
5G https://themyth.net/library/5g/
Drugs https://themyth.net/library/drugs/
Epstein and Pedophilia https://themyth.net/library/pedophilia-2/
Evil Elites and control https://themyth.net/library/elite-families-and-bloodlines/
9/11 https://themyth.net/library/september-11th-2001/
Political https://themyth.net/70-2/
Historical https://themyth.net/library/videos-2/
Geoengineering https://themyth.net/library/geo-engineering/
Climate controversy https://themyth.net/library/climate-controversy/
Check out The Myth Website on
www.themyth.net
More videos on many conspiracies on The Myth Website
https://themyth.net/library/conspiracy-videos/
COVID-19 https://themyth.net/library/covid-19-videos/ Vaccines https://themyth.net/library/videos/
5G https://themyth.net/library/5g/
Drugs https://themyth.net/library/drugs/
Epstein and Pedophilia https://themyth.net/library/pedophilia-2/
Evil Elites and control https://themyth.net/library/elite-families-and-bloodlines/
9/11 https://themyth.net/library/september-11th-2001/
Political https://themyth.net/70-2/
Historical https://themyth.net/library/videos-2/
Geoengineering https://themyth.net/library/geo-engineering/
Climate controversy https://themyth.net/library/climate-controversy/
Check out The Myth Website on
www.themyth.net
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