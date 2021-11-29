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'OMICRON' - What a 'COINCIDENCE' [28.11.2021]
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130 views • November 29, 2021
'There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!'
'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.' - Tamara
For full video watch SMHP https://youtu.be/GUPxq8gfYSw
389 views Nov 28, 2021
HeavenBoundTrucker444 - 723 subscribers
https://youtu.be/Ot6KBvzfSfc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWTIZrq8FWQVu0IGTEL1kkA
'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.' - Tamara
For full video watch SMHP https://youtu.be/GUPxq8gfYSw
389 views Nov 28, 2021
HeavenBoundTrucker444 - 723 subscribers
https://youtu.be/Ot6KBvzfSfc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWTIZrq8FWQVu0IGTEL1kkA
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