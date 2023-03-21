EUROPA ― The Last Battle ― Part 9

“The goal is to meet the challenge of racial interbreeding. The
challenge of racial interbreeding that faces us in the 21st Century.
It’s not a choice, it’s an obligation. It’s imperative. We cannot do
otherwise. We risk finding ourselves confronted with major problems. We
MUST change; therefore we WILL change. We are going to change ALL at the
same time. In business, in administration, in education, in the
political parties. And we will obligate ourselves as to results. If this
volunteerism does not work for the Republic, then the State will move
to still more coercive measures.”
- Nicholas Sarkozy, Jewish former President of France.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.