⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation - February 2, 2023

No onscreen text today in English. English Text Below.

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (2 February 2023) The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, the attacks launched by Army Aviation and the artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces have resulted in the neutralisation of the units from 92nd Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic). ◽️ Over 25 Ukrainian personnel, 1 armoured fighting vehicle, and 2 motor vehicles have been eliminated. ◽️ 3 Ukrainian fighting vehicles equipped with Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) have been neutralised near Volchansk (Kharkov region).

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, the artillery attacks and successful offensive operations, conducted by the units of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the units from 95th Airborne Assault Brigade of the AFU near Karamzinovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Serebryanskoye forestry. ◽️ The enemy has lost over 100 Ukrainian personnel, 6 armoured fighting vehicles, and 1 D-30 howitzer.

💥 In Donetsk direction, the units of the 'Yug' Group of Forces continue their offensive operations.

💥 Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralised the units from 59th Motorised Rifle Brigade of the AFU and 3rd National Guard Brigade near Pervomayskoye and Vasyukovka (Donetsk People's Republic). ◽️ Up to 50 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 1 armoured personnel carrier, 2 pickups, 1 Msta-B howitzer, and 1 D-30 howitzer have been eliminated. 💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the artillery attacks and active operations, conducted by the 'Vostok' Group of Forces, have resulted in the elimination of over 65 Ukrainian personnel from 110th Territorial Defence Brigade near Poltavka (Zaporozhye region), and 72nd Mechanised Brigade near Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic). ◽️ 4 AFU fighting vehicles, and 2 motor vehicles have been destroyed.

💥 In Kherson direction, the artillery attacks have resulted in the destruction of 2 AFU ordnance depots near Kherson and Zmiyevka (Kherson region).

💥 Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 78 artillery units at their firing positions, as well as manpower and military hardware in 105 areas. ◽️ U.S.-manufactured M-142 HIMARS and M-270 MLRS have been destroyed near Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic). ◽️ 3 AFU ordnance depots have been destroyed near Malinovka, Avdeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Druzhelyubovka (Zaporozhye region).

✈️💥 Aerospace Forces' aviation has destroyed 1 35D6 detection radar, and 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery warfare radar near Malokaterinovka (Zaporozhye region).

💥 Air defence facilities have shot down 4 rocket-propelled projectiles, launched by HIMARS MLRS, and 5 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Golikovo, Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Peschanoye (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 381 airplanes, 206 helicopters, 3,001 unmanned aerial vehicles, 402 air defence missile systems, 7,719 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,003 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,981 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 8,249 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.

