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Watch Me Fail The No Fail Test with a KelTec P17 and a Sig P365XL
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245 views • July 17, 2022

The No Fail Test by Chuck Pressberg is basically the Jack Wilson headshoot under pressure test. Performed from 25 yards on a B8 target with the shot delivered within 3.5 seconds after beep. I started at 10 feet with no time limit and extended out to 10 yards drawing from holster. Pistols in play were the KelTec P17 in a Forged Tec holster and the Sig P365XL in a WarCat Holster.


Not yet halfway there.




I Failed the “No Fail” Pistol Drill by Greg Ellifritz

https://www.activeresponsetraining.net/i-failed-the-no-fail-pistol-drill


B8 Target

https://primerpeak.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Tap_Rack_B-8.pdf


No Fail Shot Drill by Chuck Pressberg

https://www.primerpeak.com/no-fail-shot-drill


Point Shooting Is Fundamental to Micro Red Dot Sight Proficiency

https://youtu.be/eT6SOcnQZGE


Left Hand Primary Carry

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/LHcarry


MantisX Training Aid

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/mantisx10-elite


Bloody Hands Testing

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/bloodyhandstesting


Mike Glover Pistol Grip

https://youtu.be/-mWx9esK0Og


How the 22 Wins & How the KelTec P17 Wins

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/9mmvs22lr


Forged Tec Holsters

https://www.forgedtecholsters.com


WarCat Tactical Holsters

https://www.warcat.com


Chapters

0:00 No Fail Rules

0:54 My Muted Rules

1:27 P17 and P365

2:35 P17 Left Hand

3:52 P17 Right Hand

5:25 P365 Left Hand

7:50 P365 Right Hand

9:25 P17 From Holster

13:49 P365 From Holster

17:55 P365 From 10 Yards

20:47 P17 From 10 Yards

24:11 P17 Front View

27:50 Last Three 9mm

Keywords
drillsigp365keltecp17point shootingno failb8 target
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