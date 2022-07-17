Watch Me Fail The No Fail Test with a KelTec P17 and a Sig P365XL

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The No Fail Test by Chuck Pressberg is basically the Jack Wilson headshoot under pressure test. Performed from 25 yards on a B8 target with the shot delivered within 3.5 seconds after beep. I started at 10 feet with no time limit and extended out to 10 yards drawing from holster. Pistols in play were the KelTec P17 in a Forged Tec holster and the Sig P365XL in a WarCat Holster.
Not yet halfway there.
I Failed the “No Fail” Pistol Drill by Greg Ellifritz
https://www.activeresponsetraining.net/i-failed-the-no-fail-pistol-drill
B8 Target
https://primerpeak.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Tap_Rack_B-8.pdf
No Fail Shot Drill by Chuck Pressberg
https://www.primerpeak.com/no-fail-shot-drill
Point Shooting Is Fundamental to Micro Red Dot Sight Proficiency
https://youtu.be/eT6SOcnQZGE
Left Hand Primary Carry
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/LHcarry
MantisX Training Aid
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/mantisx10-elite
Bloody Hands Testing
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/bloodyhandstesting
Mike Glover Pistol Grip
https://youtu.be/-mWx9esK0Og
How the 22 Wins & How the KelTec P17 Wins
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/9mmvs22lr
Forged Tec Holsters
https://www.forgedtecholsters.com
WarCat Tactical Holsters
https://www.warcat.com
Chapters
0:00 No Fail Rules
0:54 My Muted Rules
1:27 P17 and P365
2:35 P17 Left Hand
3:52 P17 Right Hand
5:25 P365 Left Hand
7:50 P365 Right Hand
9:25 P17 From Holster
13:49 P365 From Holster
17:55 P365 From 10 Yards
20:47 P17 From 10 Yards
24:11 P17 Front View
27:50 Last Three 9mm