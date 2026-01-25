NWO: WEF speaker says world needs a “saviour” called artificial intelligence

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to ApplesIsland





According to the doom and gloom speakers, the world need artificial intelligence rather than Christ as their Savior. No wonder this world is such a mess. Artificial intelligence is fake. Like holograms, artificial intelligence give you an illusion, a deception, not reality.





Do not be surprised if satan will present himself on earth through holograms and artificial intelligence to create a deception hoping to confusing your mind.





