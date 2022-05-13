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'Your Thoughts Are Not Your Own by Michael Boyers
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56 views • May 13, 2022
'Your Thoughts Are Not Your Own by Michael Boyers we live in an era that most people are aware of other peoples thoughts, players trying to play us for jobs and favours, College and University students all cow towing for fear of failing their exams
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