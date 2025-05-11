DO AS WE SAY ☚ NOT AS WE DO [GET YORE FILTHY HANDS OFF MY COCAINE❗]

No matter what this ends up being their behavior is super sus. Who acts like that over a stirrer and a tissue? Weird.





🚨 BREAKING!





Macron, Starmer, and Merz caught red handed with a bag of coke on the table as Macron tries to hide it!





Thoughts?





Source: https://x.com/LibTearCreator1/status/1921559791542956437





https://en.as.com/videos/macrons-shady-move-the-bag-that-has-everyone-talking-v/





A video of French President Emmanuel Macron hiding a white pouch of something went viral with wild claims that it was a cocaine pouch. But French media slammed the social media rumors and called them 'absurd conspiracies'.The video was taken when Macron was on a train heading to Ukraine. But he was not alone; German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer were also there.





How did the rumor start?





According to a report by Turkiye Today, the rumour started by Russia's foreign ministry. Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova indirectly alleged that Macron, Merz and Starmer shared drugs during their recent visit to Ukraine.





The three leaders arrived in Kyiv on Friday to attend a series of high-level meetings and they traveled together from Poland -- which is a customary route for Western dignitaries.





The small pouch in question has been spotted in many photographs taken by the media on the train. But Macron discreetly removed the pouch, but there was a white object in front of Merz. Social media users called it the cocaine spoon.





Zakharova referenced the footage in a Telegram post, suggesting that “a Frenchman, an Englishman, and a German” had used cocaine and failed to remove the paraphernalia before journalists arrived.





Zakharova’s statement also targeted Zelenskyy, describing him as an “unstable cocaine addict.” She claimed that a Western diplomat once told her drug use among European leaders was considered “normal.”

French media slams viral claims





French media Liberation said it was actually a handkerchief, which can be seen in high-quality photographs and the object in front of Merz could be a toothpick or a stirrer.





"These conspiracy accusations fit with the narrative that Western elites are depraved and approach war unconsciously," Liberation said.





"This is clearly not the case. High-quality photographs and videos, such as those taken by the AFP or AP news agencies , show that the mysterious bag of white powder is actually a handkerchief rolled into a ball that was placed on the table before Keir Starmer arrived and the cameras entered the booth, where Macron and Merz were already seated. The straw looks more like a stirrer or a toothpick, which the German chancellor is said to have been fiddling with," Liberation wrote, according to a translation.





