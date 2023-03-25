CONCEPTS FOR GROWING FOOD IN THE UPCOMING WORLD

As promised, I'm going to make a series of videos regarding food production and the goals that will get you there. I'll also share with you the extremely important concepts around the most important tools you've got available to you. Nature. You can work with or against. In this serious I'll teach you how to harness that and work it to your advantage to be successful if nd when possible. These are the things I think people need to know the most. There will be 2 concept videos involving discussion and then there will be some video and actual instruction. As well as the understanding that will allow you to do this on your own and fill in your own blanks and give yourself the best chances. I've been a plant consultant for 20 years. Not a guy who took classes or read books or cares about the genus name of your day Lillie's. This is the meat. This is what you need to know and without it... Well, let's just make it good as we can guys. Here goes. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]