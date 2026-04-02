Ancient Paganism - Pt 19: Paganism’s Influence On The Church

We will examine the Magi’s visit to Jesus, the Urim and Thummim, Paul’s being caught up (or astral projecting), tongues, worship in the church today, healing by laying on of hands, Elijah’s bones, the brazen serpent, the ark of the covenant, Paul’s handkerchiefs, communion and transubstantiation, prophetic dreams and visions, and the spiritual gift of discernment.

Next Time:

Serpent Meditation: Prayer vs Meditation:

Drop a comment & let me know what you think!

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An inspiring and thought-provoking show by Rina Lynn,

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