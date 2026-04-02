Ancient Paganism - Pt 19: Paganism’s Influence On The Church

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
We will examine the Magi’s visit to Jesus, the Urim and Thummim, Paul’s being caught up (or astral projecting), tongues, worship in the church today, healing by laying on of hands, Elijah’s bones, the brazen serpent, the ark of the covenant, Paul’s handkerchiefs, communion and transubstantiation, prophetic dreams and visions, and the spiritual gift of discernment.
Next Time:
Serpent Meditation: Prayer vs Meditation:
Drop a comment & let me know what you think!
If you’re behind – start watching now
Total Freedom
An inspiring and thought-provoking show by Rina Lynn,
featured on www.Rinalynn.com delivers compelling, faith-based information
from people to people around the World, across multiple walks of life.
“With a combined potential reach
in excess of 200 million potential listeners
ON DEMAND on both Roku and Amazon Fire TV, and other platforms, anytime you like.
This dynamic program offers interviews with real people, with real stories, and the power of a God, who transforms lives even in the most extraordinary circumstances.
To watch on TV just search for and open the "Last Christian Media" app from
either the Roku or Amazon Fire Store.”
Sponsor Ads Available:
One monthly fee
Now gives you almost unlimited reach, that never stops
15, 30, 60 seconds
Contact me: [email protected]
Donations @ www.rinalynn.com
If you need a second income
Check out my new website: