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Ancient Paganism - Pt 19: Paganism’s Influence On The Church
Total Freedom!
Total Freedom!
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We will examine the Magi’s visit to Jesus, the Urim and Thummim, Paul’s being caught up (or astral projecting), tongues, worship in the church today, healing by laying on of hands, Elijah’s bones, the brazen serpent, the ark of the covenant, Paul’s handkerchiefs, communion and transubstantiation, prophetic dreams and visions, and the spiritual gift of discernment.

 

 

 

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Serpent Meditation: Prayer vs Meditation:

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Keywords
spiritual warfarepaganismthe brazen serpenttonguesthe ark of the covenantprophetic dreams and visionsrina lynn booksprepare for the end seriestotal freedomancient paganismbiblical practices that look like magicthe magi visit to jesusthe urim and thummimpaul being caught up or astral projectingworship in the church todayhealing by laying on of handselijahs bonespauls handkerchiefscommunion and transubstantiationand the spiritual gift of discernment
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