How to burn fat - Dr. Eric Berg

Seed oils and modified food starches like MSG trigger insulin and inflammation and should be avoided. To help lower insulin, do the following: 1. Lower your carbohydrate intake 2. Do intermittent fasting 3. Drink apple cider vinegar with water 4. Consume berberine and cinnamon Estrogen and cortisol can also cause your body to store fat. To lower estrogen, avoid synthetic hormones and chemicals in your environment. Choose organic foods to avoid pesticides and herbicides that mimic estrogen in the body. To minimize cortisol, focus on stress reduction. Physical activity like housework, long walks, or exercise can get your mind off of stress. Vitamin B1 and vitamin D are also very important for keeping cortisol levels low. Growth hormone and IGF-1 (Insulin-like growth factor 1) are the main hormones involved in fat burning. Intense exercise, good sleep habits, moderate protein intake, and intermittent fasting trigger growth hormone and IGF-1. Sprinting is one of the best workouts to trigger these hormones to burn fat. Testosterone, glucagon, thyroid hormone (T3), and adrenaline are also important for fat-burning. To boost testosterone naturally, ensure that you’re consuming foods high in zinc and make sure you’re getting enough cholesterol. Exercise is important, but only contributes to about 15% of your overall weight loss. Exercise can lower stress, improve sleep, and also trigger glucagon and adrenaline.



