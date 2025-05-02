© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
7.4 magnitude earthquake south of Argentina
Officials fear a huge tsunami could be heading for Chile after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Argentina.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14672329/Tsunami-warning-Chile-huge-7-5-magnitude-earthquake-strikes-coast-Argentina.html