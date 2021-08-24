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20 Crimes evident in the Pfizer 'Insert'
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1482 views • August 24, 2021
20 Crimes evident in the Pfizer 'Insert'
https://rumble.com/vll4b9-fda-approval-illegal-doctor-reveals-pfizer-insert-proves-criminal-regulatio.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
BREAKING FINDINGS! FAKE FDA Approval may give lawyers MORE AMMUNITION to fight mandates and the Pfizer injections from being pushed onto your KIDS!
The package insert reveals "criminal action", according to Dr. Jane Ruby, who joins Stew Peters to discuss the unprecedented action taken by the FDA.
https://rumble.com/vll4b9-fda-approval-illegal-doctor-reveals-pfizer-insert-proves-criminal-regulatio.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
BREAKING FINDINGS! FAKE FDA Approval may give lawyers MORE AMMUNITION to fight mandates and the Pfizer injections from being pushed onto your KIDS!
The package insert reveals "criminal action", according to Dr. Jane Ruby, who joins Stew Peters to discuss the unprecedented action taken by the FDA.
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