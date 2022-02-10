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WAKE UP THE LIGHT IS UPON US
cr8t with Consciousness
cr8t with Consciousness
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63 views • February 10, 2022
This is the time of the great reset of consciousness, and for humanity to identify and feel and trust this intelligence within, this intelligence speaks in endless formats, it is to release the prolific thoughts and to quieten the mind to receive a thought or a vision, or an idea, you are always being directed if you are aware of the feelings you are feeling.
Consciousness will never defile its creation, only man does this.

https://www.suzannemassee.com
http://www.suzannemassee.blog
https://www.facebook.com/SuzanneMasseeSpiritualCoach
The Fall of the Cabal
Well documented research into the paedophile perpetrators all linked to the Satanic Cabal who orchestrated the virus to install panic and fear to inject the world with Artificial Intelligence Patent US20120265001AI; Composite magnetic nanoparticle drug delivery system. Parasitic eggs, Graphene, and human fetal cells, all redacted from FDA doc, would you believe only 38 Cabal monsters want to control every living human being by the Vaxx and 5G technology. They control the corrupt government officials, judges, Royalties, the Pope, Movie actors and police chiefs, who are complicit in genocide to hide their sickening misdeeds and are involved in these satanic rituals.
How it became Part 1 to 18
Part 1 to 10 Current time what is happening now, and Ten gives you the hope and belief the outcome is assured. Don’t discount it trust it and have complete faith it is becoming.

FALL OF THE CABAL
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ws4fMTn6yNc7/
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healthmeditationinspirationpodcastspiritualitygreatawakeningconsciousnessphilosophywellbeingauthorwellnessrelationshipspsychologymetaphysicalselfhelpgodforce
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy