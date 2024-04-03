The Moho





Mar 31, 2024





He Was Chained And Abandoned In The Dumpster, His Body Frozen, Almost Desperate





Meet Ryzhik! Ryzhik was tied up and abandoned in a landfill.

This little dog is almost desperate.. Snow covered his entire body.

The dog trembled violently. Every day, he had to endure this terrible pain.

The dog could not stand due to a broken spine. He was very friendly and ran to hug me when he saw me.

Has he lived such a sad life? Why doesn't the owner take care of him.

What did they do to him? Ryzhik was very sick and severely malnourished.





He was cuddled when he arrived at the Vet. He needs to know that there are many people who love him.. After the X-ray, all hope was lost..... Ryzhik's spine was broken in the area of the 13th vertebra.

Ryzhik is safe, now he needs to eat and drink more to get better quickly.





