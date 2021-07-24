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Sen. Ron Johnson: Data from Israel Shows 84% of New COVID Cases Are Vaccinated Individuals
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1210 views • July 24, 2021
This is after Senator Rand Paul announced he was calling on the DOJ to criminally charge Dr. Tony Fauci for lying to Congress.

Dr. Fauci funded dangerous gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China, and the lied about it during testimony in front of the US Senate.

There is video from 2018 of Dr. Fauci announcing that he is reinstating gain-of-function research and defending its use.

Steve Hilton Report: Dr. Anthony Fauci Is Directly Responsible With Funding The Gain-Of-Function Studies That Resulted In Coronavirus Pandemic.

The man is a compulsive liar and megalomaniac.

During their conversation this morning Senator Johnson also reported on the failings of the COVID vaccines.

“Senator Ron Johnson: The American people deserve the truth. Really, the people of the world deserve the truth on this and unfortunately because of the cabal between social media, mainstream media, and our federal health agencies and big government, we’re not getting the truth. The truth has been covered up for months whether we’re talking about gain-of-function research, whether we’re talking about the effectiveness of early treatment.

“I can’t explain all of this Maria, all I know is something has gone off the rails here. I’m trying to look for answers. It just doesn’t make sense to me… I just received this morning data out of Israel. That shows the population is about 84% vaccinated. But the new cases of COVID in Israel are about 84% with vaccinated individuals. It certainly is lookinng like the Pfizer vaccine is not working with the Delta variant.”

That is a stunning statistic.

Source : https://humansarefree.com/2021/07/data-shows-84-percent-of-new-covid-cases-are-vaccinated.html
Video - Gateway Pundit
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israelvaccinatedcovid casessenator ron johnson
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