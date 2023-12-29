Create New Account
Ukraine suffers largest Russian air attack since start of war
The Prisoner
Published 14 hours ago

Russian forces have launched massive airstrikes since the start of the war with precision-guided weapons and drones, targeting military facilities in various cities, Kiev, Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk, Lviv and other cities. Ukraine said this was the largest attack of any type of Russian missile.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
drones ukraine missiles russian air attack

