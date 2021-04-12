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MEXCINATE Them people to safety | Medical Tyranny in the island of St Vincent
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261 views • April 12, 2021
Mexcines is the new name for vaccines. The St Vicent Government is telling its own people if they want to be rescued they will have to be vaccinated (mexcinated). Anesia Baptise is letting us know of the dangers, a well-informed woman. For more information visit the www.Emit.Zone and see the information section https://emit.zone/information/ . More on what a doctor found with vaccines https://emit.zone/health/vaccine-studies/. More on Big Pharma's approach to business https://emit.zone/health/big-pharma/ .
For Biblical Salvation Read this - THE KING IS COMING
https://truthgospel.org/doctrines/god/acts16_31/
For Biblical Salvation Read this - THE KING IS COMING
https://truthgospel.org/doctrines/god/acts16_31/
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