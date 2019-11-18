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Inside Source: Trump Food Poisoning Chemical Is "Something New"
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368 views • November 18, 2019
Millie Weaver joins The Alex Jones Show to confirm an inside source reporting the President's last minute visit to the hospital was due to food poisoning, and the chemical found was "something new."
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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