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One Step Away From A Thousand Years Of Darkness – America On The Edge Of A Socialist Takeover - FULL SHOW 12/29/20
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53 views • December 30, 2020
Alex Jones breaks down the latest news regarding election fraud, the COVID-19 pandemic, and what President Trump can do to save the United States from plunging into a socialist takeover that leads to a new, thousand-year dark age. Ivan Raiklin joins Alex Jones in the second hour to reveal why President Trump must use the emergency alert system to create a direct line of communication with the citizens he serves, and in the third hour, Kyle Rittenhouse's lawyer, John Pierce, and his mother, Wendy, join to explain what the outcome of Kyle's case means for all Americans. Paul Joseph Watson hosts the fourth and final hour.
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