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マスコミが絶対放送しない驚愕のコロナワクチンの真実がついに！！
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3 views • April 27, 2021
コロナワクチンの仕組みとその問題点について
新潟大学医学部（元）教授・名誉教授
岡田正彦
DL from https://youtu.be/ay7BLRAPT-k
新潟大学医学部（元）教授・名誉教授
岡田正彦
DL from https://youtu.be/ay7BLRAPT-k
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