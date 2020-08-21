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Military&Cops In Some Places Are Forcing At Gun Point, Vaccines Into your and Your Children's Bodies
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98 views • August 21, 2020
Think what you will and say what you really don't mean but the facts say it all- You will comply or be taken away to a location where others will subdue you and your will and inject you with anything they want to or they will just kill you for resisting- And what will and what can you do? You will do absolutely nothing unless you grow some guts-
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