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James O'Keefe: FBI raid shows Project Veritas is threat to status quo
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30 views • January 20, 2022
Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe says the FBI raid on his apartment may illustrate how much of a threat Project Veritas poses to the status quo. One America's John Hines has more in this exclusive interview from Washington.
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