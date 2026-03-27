Life After Extinction | The Rebirth of Civilization

The year is 2035 and the elites plans for their New World Order had failed. After the devastating wars, economic resets, colossal ships descended from the skies, silently integrating themselves with humanity.

Trapped within the ruins of the city, Jarah and Arthur discuss their stories of the chaos that consumed the world, the conflicts that shattered nations, the collapse of society and the moment artificial intelligence stepped in to take control. How did humans lead themselves to their own extinction?

🏆 Jarah - Jessica Felicity Collins

⭐️ Arthur - Simon Ellis

🏃🏼 Production Assistant - Finley Sidoli

🎥 Writer | Camera | Editor - Zachary Denman

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Mirrored - Zachary Denman

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