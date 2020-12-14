11.22.20 POST ELECTION UPDATE #5: Who Is Scott McKay

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That being said, I felt it was necessary to introduce myself in an uncomfortable way, discussing my background and past endeavors. My privacy has always paramount to me. Even with the public exposure of the national competitive bodybuilding stage I did my best to remain private and make my pursuits in sports, business, and even politics remain within the realm of my comfort zone.
Now that, for the first ever, I'm opening up a donation operation to fuel this initiative, I feel it's just for those who've just come to my platform to know a little bit about who they are partnering with in this amazingly worthwhile endeavor.
I truly believe we WILL bridge humanity all over the planet with this initiative so we can finally destroy the walls built between us all and end the cabal powered control machine that teaches us to be enemies. Then we will end their reign on this earth. FOR GOOD!!! **double meaning**
Special Guest Ron Partian, a well researched digital soldier and creator of the "Patriot Street Fighter" brand image logo joins us to discuss effectively re-pilling those still asleep.
MilSpec Ops Monkey "MonkeyWerx" joins us once again to analyze highly unusual military aircraft movements near Nellis Air Force Base and the surrounding desert.
"The Tipping Point" on Revolution.Radio can be listened to LIVE every Monday at 8-10pm EST in STUDIO B. https://revolution.radio
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