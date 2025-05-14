Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Role and Challenges

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RFK Jr. is shaking up health policy, pushing for accountability—like potentially removing COVID vaccines from the childhood schedule. But critics demand faster action. The challenge? A system rigged with Big Pharma profits, liability shields, and bureaucratic hurdles.
#RFKJr #HealthPolicy #VaccineDebate #BigPharma #PublicHealth #MedicalFreedom
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport