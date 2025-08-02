Who sank the Titanic and WHY ? Part 5 of 5

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video explains another dark secret of history. Why the Titanic sank part 5 of 5. The author has more technical information and engineering analysis to explain the reason the fire would have caused the hull to leak. To request an interview please contact the author: mika molyneaux at g mail dot com (without any spaces)