Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Trump’s Social Media Company Will Begin Trading Tuesday As $DJT
channel image
GalacticStorm
2226 Subscribers
Shop now
42 views
Published 14 hours ago

Trump’s Social Media Company Will Begin Trading Tuesday As $DJT


Forbes provides brief details :  Former President Trump’s social media company will officially begin trading publicly Tuesday, finally bringing the right-wing platform majority-owned by Trump to market at a gaudy multibillion-dollar valuation after more than two years of roadblocks.

Keywords
djttruth socialpublicly tradedtrumps social media company

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket