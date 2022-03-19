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Whats is A Smart City And Why Should You Be Worried SAUDI ARABIA UNVEILS PLANS
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215 views • March 19, 2022
From Learn Something New Today
What is a smart city, as its clear its no longer a conspiracy.... Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Chairman of the Board of Directors of NEOM, announced the launch of "The Line" in the city of NEOM, which is a model for what urban societies WILL BE LIKE in the future -
What is a smart city, as its clear its no longer a conspiracy.... Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Chairman of the Board of Directors of NEOM, announced the launch of "The Line" in the city of NEOM, which is a model for what urban societies WILL BE LIKE in the future -
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