Russian Billionaire Blasts Putin’s Invasion

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04/20/2022 Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov blasted the war in Ukraine, criticizing Russian President Putin and other Kremlin officials while calling the war ‘insane’. But he also said the West should find a face saving way out for President Putin.