AA_IB_177_Right-to-Life Roe V Wade Overturned, Nights of Rage, Evil, & More

Tonight I will delve into the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. I’ll cover the antics of the communists, the looming threat to conservatives, and what this all means for the unborn.

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