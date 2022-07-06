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And We Know 6.7.2022 J6 Hoax, Navarro, Biden's CRIME, Border Invasion, Gender confusion, [email protected]! PRAY!
High Hopes
High Hopes
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270 views • June 08, 2022
LT of And We Know.
All of this craziness shows that the demonic beings trying to suppress and kill us are doing all they can to make examples out of Jan. 6 good guys to make us fearful of protesting, arresting big names to spark more fear, destroying our country and our income, changing our children, censoring us all, and projecting it TV shows so many would expect this all to come… Is there good news in all of this.. we hope so… let’s talk about it.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v17mpap-6.7.22-j6-hoax-navarro-bidens-crime-border-invasion-gender-confusion-jbs....html
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censorshipcurrent eventsgunshoaxfearcrimevaccinechristianborderbideninvasiongenderheartjabconfusionshotinoculationinjectioncovidltjan6and we knowj6
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy