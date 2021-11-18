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General Michael Flynn Briefing
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33 views • November 18, 2021
General Michael Flynn celebrates America's Great Awakening, and then delivers an emergency plan that's aimed at bringing the the globalist traitors within and without America's federal government to justice. After all, these demons have robbed the American people of our most basic Liberties using this military grade COVID-19 PSYOP as a smokescreen to transform our civilization into the warped shape that they want. Flynn also stresses the importance right now for informed Americans to collectively inspire mass awareness about this globalist operation, and to come together, so we can stop this evil. Nothing less than the future of our nation is at stake.
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