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Russia Ukraine Updates.
“WE CRAWLED ACROSS SHATTERED GLASS”: Resident in Russia’s Belgorod region DESCRIBES HORRORS of Ukraine’s overnight attack as her ROOF AND WINDOWS were DESTROYED and she had to FRANTICALLY FLEE her home with her young daughter.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1b29ax-resident-in-russias-belgorod-region-describes-horrors-of-ukraines-overnight.html