LIFE Under Water - Ep 29 Sailing With Thankfulness

We set sail from Spinut near Split with our new friends Vince and Patrick from Sailing Saltwater Lanai. We had a fantastic sail and explored the underwater statues at Jelinak which make up the 'Stations of the Cross'. *** Read on for Your Next Step towards Your Own Dream Adventure...

=== Your Own Dream Adventure ===

Take your next step towards you own dream adventure and join with us making a difference in the world...

Join our virtual crew community of like minded Kingdom builders at https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com

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=== Books ===

Sailing Around The World mini book: https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com/sailing-around-the-world-mini-book

=== Thanks To ===

Music: https://www.bensound.com