FBI Chief Seth Rich Laptop Delay Release for 66Years, Elon Musk's Twitter a Problem

The chief continually keeps making short videos on his equestrian, horse riding weekend in the Virginia countryside, stemming from all of the Twitter posts he would like to be deleted. Continually, he keeps telling Mr. Musk, to turn that platform over to the bureau.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.