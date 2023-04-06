Create New Account
Donald Trump's lawyer explains charges ‘There IS NO CRIME!’
Glenn Beck


Apr 5, 2023


What EXACTLY are the charges being brought against Donald Trump in New York? Well, they’re hard to explain because for the most part…THEY MAKE NO SENSE! In this clip, Glenn is joined by Joe Tacopina, an attorney for the former president who will represent him in this case. Tacopina answers all of Glenn’s questions, and he explains why there IS NO CRIME to discuss. Plus, he explains why he took the case to begin with and why it shows that ‘rule of law is in danger in this country.’


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T6MLGtTBht4

