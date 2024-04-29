Irish Police Attack and Pepper Spray local Residents Opposed to a Migrant Plantation Centre being established - part 1

Gearóid Murphy: Irish police attack and pepper spray local residents opposed to a migrant plantation centre being established in Newtown Mount Kennedy.
Because of: Great Britain's Rwanda Bill already working?: mass exodus of migrants flee to Ireland to avoid deportation to Rwanda.
The Guardian: Ireland plans to send asylum seekers back to UK under emergency law
➡️ Ireland plans to return asylum seekers to the UK under new emergency laws, in an effort to stem arrivals through Northern Ireland.
📞 The taoiseach, Simon Harris, wants the proposals brought to cabinet next week amid concern that Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda plan was rerouting asylum seekers from the UK.
➡️ Harris has asked the justice minister, Helen McEntee, to bring proposals to cabinet next week to allow the return of inadmissible international protection applicants to the UK.
➡️ The moves follows a claim by Sunak that the Conservative party’s deterrence was working, and after it emerged that 80% of recent asylum seekers to Ireland came via the land border with Northern Ireland.
🔗 Link (https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/apr/28/ireland-plans-to-send-asylum-seekers-back-to-uk-under-emergency-law)
🔗 Gearóid Murphy (@gearoidmurphy_) (https://twitter.com/i/status/1783619029308952627)
video
