IBM’s Integrity, to Put Individual as the Priority Is Something That the NFSC Should Learn

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https://gnews.org/post/pyr5af12
The most important thing we must learn from IBM is its integrity, a word of gold, promise never to fire employees, IBM really did, so that employees in the company is really like at home