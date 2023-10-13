What Others May Not Be Telling You Decompressing From War Torn Israel

Discovering the Jewish Jesus
Oct 13, 2023
Rabbi Schneider and his wife, Cynthia, come together to share their personal experience of being stuck in the midst of the Israel-Hamas-Palestine conflict. During this video, Rabbi offers a Christian perspective of these events and discusses key considerations as they relate to the return of Jesus.
**********************************************
**** TO SUPPORT OUR MINISTRY **** https://discoveringthejewishjesus.com
**** FIND JESUS **** https://djj.show/YTFindJesus
**********************************************
Decompressing From War Torn Israel
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n3QdpFA4B7A
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.