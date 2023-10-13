Create New Account
What Others May Not Be Telling You Decompressing From War Torn Israel
High Hopes
Published 13 hours ago

Discovering the Jewish Jesus


Oct 13, 2023


Rabbi Schneider and his wife, Cynthia, come together to share their personal experience of being stuck in the midst of the Israel-Hamas-Palestine conflict. During this video, Rabbi offers a Christian perspective of these events and discusses key considerations as they relate to the return of Jesus.

Decompressing From War Torn Israel


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n3QdpFA4B7A

Keywords
christianprophecyisraelreligionpalestinewarconflicthamasreturn of jesusdiscovering the jewish jesusrabbi schneider

