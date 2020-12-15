Trump Set A Trap - Watch The Rats Run

Trump set a trap for the cheating democrats with his executive order in 2018.Now they are in a panic as to what to do.The main stream media claims Biden is president...he's not, and never will be.Here are the links to the sources I use in this video:Six Swing States (PA, GA, MI, WI, AZ and NV) and New Mexico Pick Slate of Electoral Delegates for President TrumpThis article really lays out what Trump's Executive Order means:FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.