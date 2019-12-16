Third Temple (Jewish Temple) Will NEVER be Built

Why you do NOT need to be looking for the building of a Third Temple on the Temple Mount for the Great Tribulation to start. See proof from SCRIPTURE.

So you can think this video is incorrect all you want to due to your long held traditional beliefs, but one day soon it will become very clear that The Great Tribulation will have started and the Son of Perdition will be standing on the Temple Mount, and there will NOT be any Temple! Then you will remember when you rejected what the Scriptures say.



See more proof at www.isawthelightministries.com/temple.html



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