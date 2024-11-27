© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump assignation attempt Psyops RED ALERT! TRUMP HAS RED FLAG GUN GRABBERS IN HIS ADMINISRATION
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
195 views • 5 months ago
RED ALERT, TRUMP, HAS RED FLAG, GUN GRABBERS, IN HIS ADMINISRATIO Submitted by Dave Hodges on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 - 13:15. https://thecommonsenseshow.com/agenda-21-conspiracy-tragedy/red-alert-trump-has-red-flag-gun-grabbers-his-adminisration
Trumps Gun grabbing agenda | History of false flags, MK Ultra and Bill Cooper warning you | Trump assignation attempt psyops | Ai government under government efficiency | Why won’t Government officials be whistle blowers? | Trump will bring on the digital ID and ai censorship – his words | Elon 666 Starlink rocket | Trump will bring the military to round up criminals but when will this be used for those that don’t take the MOTB and don’t subscribe to Noahide laws | Trump wants to monitor the internet for potential shooters – order out of chaos | Trump want’s the death penalty for drug dealer, remember the government runs the drugs, will he behead the swamp? | Rabbi calls Trump the Messiah that will take down Edom that is the USA and West and will be the anti Christ | Trump’s appoints are the swamp, do you have eyes to see? https://www.brighteon.com/dbf8fc02-327e-48ff-92e3-c31b65b3dbad
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.