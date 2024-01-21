That is Beneath me peasant - Be Gone!

This is nothing new, it happens EVERY DAY all across America!
original videos: Lawyer Reads Law To Mayor, Mayor Orders Police To Break It!
Killeen City Council Tyrants
Detrimental Recording Between Mayor and Newspaper~ Mayor Owned
We must remedy these issues or they will get worse!
America is already a #Communist country!
PLEASE find your way over to these Tyrant's social media accounts...
and air out your grievances!
ALL of these criminals should be in jail!
The issue is that POLICE exist to protect the criminals in government
Meaning that they are COMPLICIT in their crimes!
Follow me on these other platforms, in case my channel should disappear!
Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692
Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker
BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/
RoxyTube Channel: @TexasOutlaw503 - https://roxytube.com/@TexasOutlaw503
Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0
UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503
Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw
You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503
This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)
Live and speak the TRUTH!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.