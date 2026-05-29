🚨Milei handed control of the South Atlantic to US Southern Command through 2030 & Peter Theil moved to Argentina

🚨 Milei just handed control of the South Atlantic to US Southern Command through 2030. Argentina bears the risk. Pentagon gets the intel. Meanwhile he cut $46 billion from Argentina's own military. This is what a vassal state looks like.

DDGeopolitics, Sarah, Christopher Helali with Larry C Johnson

Full show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2A6gOVVxoCU

Adding:

Peter Thiel is quietly relocating to Argentina.



The billionaire tech investor has decamped from Los Angeles and Miami to Buenos Aires, where he's purchased a mansion in one of the city's most exclusive neighborhoods, enrolled his children in local schools, and is meeting regularly with President Javier Milei.



This is Thiel's third "backup country," he received New Zealand citizenship in 2011 and applied for a Malta passport in 2022. Now Argentina is becoming his primary hedge against the United States.



His stated motivations: concerns about California's proposed 5% billionaire wealth tax, worries about the direction of the U.S., and the risk of nuclear war or runaway AI. Argentina, geographically insulated from Northern Hemisphere conflicts, fits the profile.



But Thiel has also found ideological alignment with Milei's libertarian slash-and-burn governance including deregulation, government spending cuts, aversion to taxes and "wokeness." The two met in person in 2024 (brokered by the tech entrepreneur who founded OLX, which Thiel's VC firm funded). Since arriving in April, Thiel has dined with Milei's deregulation minister, met with the economy minister, and spent time at the presidential house discussing how to ensure libertarianism survives beyond Milei's term.



Milei's cabinet chief said last month: "All billionaires of the world who want to flee countries increasingly regulated, with higher taxes and governments that persecute their citizens, are welcome in the Argentine republic, the new land of freedom."



The Argentine government is exploring offering Thiel permanent residence or citizenship through a new "golden passport" program for large investors.



Thiel has also purchased land in neighboring Uruguay near Punta del Este. Some observers speculate it could include a nuclear bunker.



This reflects a larger strategy. Thiel co-funded Próspera, a $120 million "charter city" in Honduras with its own laws, courts, and tax system. When Honduras's government tried to shut it down as a sovereignty violation, Próspera sued for $10 billion. Trump then pardoned the former Honduran president who created the ZEDE framework, forced Honduras to elect a puppet leader, and Próspera is now expanding with a new U.S. military base on the island.



Thiel isn't just seeking personal refuge, he's building an archipelago of private governance zones across the hemisphere in places where billionaires can operate outside state jurisdiction. Argentina is the latest addition.



We covered this in part on our stream with Larry Johnson, yesterday!



Source.

Adding:

Peter Thiel finds another escape hatch — Argentina edition



Peter Thiel — Palantir billionaire, Trump donor, JD Vance patron, Antichrist obsessive — is quietly planting new roots in Argentina.



💵 The New York Times reported that Thiel has bought a mansion in one of Buenos Aires’ most exclusive neighborhoods, met with President Javier Milei and his ministers, and even hosted a dinner with local economists where he discussed — yes — the Antichrist.



According to people familiar with his thinking, Thiel sees Argentina as another potential “Plan B” as he worries about the direction of the US — from California billionaire taxes to political instability, nuclear war and runaway AI.



📑 This is not his first escape route. Thiel obtained New Zealand citizenship in 2011 and applied for a Malta passport in 2022.



Now Argentina enters the bunker map: geographically far from Northern Hemisphere conflicts, led by Milei’s anti-tax libertarian project, and useful for a billionaire class that wants maximum power with minimum accountability.





@geopolitics_prime