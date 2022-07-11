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Stew Peters New EXCLUSIVE RELEASE: "These Little Ones" | Trailer
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376 views • July 11, 2022

Stew Peters has released a new trailer for his groundbreaking, anti-child trafficking documentary, These Little Ones. The film, set to be released in mid-July exclusively on the Stew Peters Network, exposes the horrifying world of CPS-sponsored child sex trafficking, pedophile elites, and Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA), even investigating the mysterious death of a man who is said to have asked too many questions about what happened to so many children.

Host of the self-titled Stew Peters Show, Peters has been at the forefront of the battle against CPS sex trafficking and Planned Parenthood’s child sacrifice and organ peddling, hitting the parallel issues head-on in the trailer for These Little Ones. 


“This is a spiritual war for our children,” Peters says in the trailer. “They are taking and abducting our children. Murdering and sacrificing our children,” he continues, with details of Moloch sacrifice rituals and news footage profiling Planned Parenthood’s selling of baby brains beginning to play on screen, before the trailer pivots to CPS child trafficking, which lies at the crux of the entire “pedophile matrix.”

“Abolish the federal and state financial incentives that have turned Child Protective Services into a business that separates families for money,” says the late Georgia State Senator Nancy Schaeffer in a video clip included in the trailer. Schaeffer, who stood up to CPS and the pedophile elite, went on to be murdered in her own home.

“We have had several clients come that were trafficked and transported through Child Protective Services and foster care systems,” says another woman featured in the trailer, before it previews a look into the life and investigations of Isaac Kappy, a man who some say asked too many questions and revealed too many details  – naming names in the process – about what happened to so many children, costing him his life.

“These people are pedophiles and involved in elite pedophile networks, some of which I’ve gotten very close to,” Kappy, a late actor who appeared in several well-known productions, including Breaking Bad, says in the trailer before it is revealed that his bizarre death was ruled a “suicide” by police after a minimal investigation.

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child traffickingtrailerdocumentarystew petersexclusive releasethese little ones
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