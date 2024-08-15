Demystifying Decentralization Podcast #6: Why is Decentralization an idea whose time has come

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode I really dive into the WHY of Decentralization for our times right now. I talk about taking your time to transition some of your energy into local economy and understanding that you don’t have to do it all at once. I then explain the many reasons people are supporting local to diversify their own life ‘portfolio’ in a sense. Some of the topics I discuss are: Food security, the need for people to connect locally, workshops and local training, natural medicine & health, AI and the changing job world, supporting local product & service Hubs, trust in institutions is waning and more. I explain how Decentralization is now becoming a way to hedge against the changing global economy. Finally I discuss Home Schoolers and how they can and will be more involved in these local Hubs and activities to enrich their teaching and socializing needs. Come on this journey as I narrate what is happening locally and in the near future.